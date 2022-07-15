Mumbai: Aarey car shed spot is gateway of real estate fortune, activists allege | Photo by PTI

The controversial Underground Mumbai Metro 3 depot in Aarey is a gateway of real estate fortune, a group of conservation activists alleged on Friday. They also alleged that Aarey and Kanjurmarg sites are mere land-grabbing opportunities and nearly Rs 60,000-crore scam is involved to benefit builders. The group, in a media interaction, produced documents in support of their claims and said they will soon be presented before the court.

Environmentalist D Stalin, a key spokesperson, claimed that statements made by deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis are untrue. They said the new government’s motive to bring the car shed to Aarey is only because they want to benefit a private builder at Kanjurmarg.

He said that if the Kanjurmarg plot is used only for the Metro 6 elevated line, then just 40 acre (15 hectare) of land is needed and the balance 60 acres (25 hectare) would be available for builders to develop for ‘Depot Ancillary’ use. However, if it’s used entirely for the integrated depot for Metro lines 3, 4 and 6, then the entire 100 acres (40 hectare) would get used up, leaving no non-CRZ land for the developer to develop under the garb of ancillary use. To prove their claims, the conservation group presented a list of supporting documents.

Meanwhile, the Aarey conservation group also claimed that a high-level committee appointed by the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government had found the Kanjurmarg site beneficial. In addition, they provided a letter written by managing director of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL), Ashwini Bhide, in 2015 to Chief Secretary Maharashtra on recommendation of a committee appointed by Metro 3 to provide land of Kanjurmarg for integrated Metro 3 & Metro 6 depot. The letter sought directions from the Chief Secretary to the MMRDA to hand over the Metro 6 project also to the MMRCL and make it a nodal agency for implementation of both lines. Also, it asked for additional funds for the same.