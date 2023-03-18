Mumbai: Aapli Chikitsa centre may lose contract for delayed pathology report | FPJ

Delaying or failing to deliver pathology reports of patients in the next two days will cost a private laboratory, Krsnna Diagnostics, its Aapli Chikitsa contract with the BMC.

BMC to take action if backlog not cleared

The project was rolled out by the civic body in 2019 and was given to Krsnna Diagnostics on March 6. However, the short tenure has been plagued with hundreds of complaints that the reports are either delayed or not delivered. The BMC has been deliberating with the centre for the past few days and has now decided to take legal action and impose a penalty if the backlog is not cleared.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said a meeting was held with representatives of Krssna Diagnostics on Saturday and clarification on delay was sought but no convincing reply forced the civic body to issue its warning of strict action.

Kuamr said, “We have been receiving complaints from patients, who have to shell out extra money to get test reports from private centres. If the problem is not resolved in the next two days, we will terminate their contract.”

Krssna Diagnostics yet to comment

The Free Press Journal contacted one of the staff members of Krssna Diagnostics but he refused to comment and said that the authorised person, Pallavi Jain, is out of Mumbai and will return on Monday.

Aapli Chikitsa centres can conduct 139 tests, of which 101 are basic and 38 are advanced. The BMC has outsourced laboratory testing for all maternity homes, peripheral hospitals and dispensaries to Krssna. Citizens can avail basic tests for Rs50 and advanced tests for Rs100.

A senior officer from the health department said that Thyrocare was the earlier provider and patients would get reports within a day or two but the contract ended recently and the new one was awarded to Krssna owing to a lower bid.