Mumbai: AAP celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti; leadership visits Chaityabhoomi to pay respects

The Aam Aadmi Party today, celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti in a big way across Mumbai. AAP's Mumbai leadership led by National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon, Working Presidents - Ruben Mascarenhas, Dwijendra Tiwari and Sumitra Srivastava, paid their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at 'Chaityabhoomi' in Dadar.

AAP members across Mumbai also organized screenings of a documentary on the life of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, which saw large participation on the ground.

"At a time, when the BJP is spreading vitriol in the country, through hatemongering - by screening divisive movies based on selective narratives, the AAP in contrast is screening documentaries based on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's life, to unite all Indians, under the canopy of rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.", said Ruben Mascarenhas, AAP Mumbai Working President.

"On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I wish to greet all my fellow Indian Citizens, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Our country is going through a crisis. Those in power at the Centre, wish to dilute and ultimately replace, Dr Babasaheb's Constitution, which is the best Constitution in the world. The Constitution guarantees us equality, equal opportunity and a right to a dignified life. On this day, let us all take a pledge, to do what it takes to protect our Constitution.", said Preeti Sharma Menon, AAP National Executive Member.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 06:30 PM IST