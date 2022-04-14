Navi Mumbai: Panvel civic body holds essay writing and oratory competition on occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) held essay writing and oratory competitions as part of the 131st birthday celebration of DR Bhimrao Ambedkar. The civic body is conducting a number of activities as part of the birth anniversary celebration.

The essay and oratory competitions were organized at Peer Karamali Panvel Municipal School No. 10 on April 12.

The competition was inaugurated by Mayor Kavita Kishor Chautmol, in the presence of Deputy Mayor Sititai Patil, corporator Prakash Binedar, Women and Child Welfare Chairperson Harshda Upadhyay, Deputy Commissioner Vitthal Dake and Assistant Commissioner Suvarna Dakhne.

On the occasion, Mayor Kavita Chautmol and corporator Prakash Binedar introduced the work of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar and guided the students.

The competition was held in three groups: two groups for school children and one open group. Around 30 students participated in the essay competition and oratory competition.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 10:47 AM IST