Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray takes stock of flood work at Hindmata

State guardian and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray carried out a review and inspection of the work on the flood mitigation project at Hindmata in Dadar on Sunday. He visited Pramod Mahajan Udyan, Hindmata flyover, and St. Xavier’s ground.



Aaditya has been pushing for the Hindmata flood mitigation project at the key junctions in order to address the water-logging issue during monsoon. Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the work, he said, “These large underground holding tanks have a holding capacity of at least three hours. They will considerably reduce water-logging during high tide and heavy rainfall. Work is on in full swing. This development will be replicated in areas that frequently get flooded in the rains.”



He was accompanied by senior Shiv Sena leader and MP Arvind Sawant, Sena House leader in BJP Visakha Raut, additional municipal commissioner (projects) P Velarasu, a few councillors and assistant municipal commissioner of G-south ward Sharad Ughade.



The project also includes constructing underground tanks and pipelines below Pramod Mahajan Udyan in Dadar (W) and St. Xavier ground in Parel to store excess rain water and prevent flooding at Hindmata. The civic body has already begun construction of tanks and laying stormwater drains to channel rain water to these tanks.





The civic body has already begun construction work of tanks and laying storm water drains to channel rain water. The BMC needs to lay a 1,600mm diameter drainpipe, covering a distance of 650m from Hindmata to Pramod Mahajan Park. Permission to carry out work connecting the underground tanks till Tata Mill area was obtained on May 31. When that work is completed, the Hindmata area will be relieved of the waterlogging problem.