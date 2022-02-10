Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray pitches for BSE tourism walk

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister for tourism, environment and protocol Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday called for the development of the BSE tourism walk in order to allow common people to get an insight into the contribution of Asia's oldest stock exchange to the national economy.

"Just like guided tours of the BMC headquarters and The High Court, we are now working on a plan to have a certain amount of tourism that could visit the building and know of the glorious contribution of the BSE to our nation's wealth-building journey," Thackeray said in a tweet after a visit to the BSE.

"BSE is a place of pride, prosperity & strength for our nation & we are proud to house it in Mumbai, Maharashtra," he said.

Established in 1875, BSE is Asia's oldest stock exchange. It was formerly known as the Bombay Stock Exchange. BSE's popular equity index - the S&P BSE SENSEX - is India's most widely tracked stock market benchmark index.

Thackeray said during the visit he discussed with BSE Chief Executive Officer Ashish Chauhan the possibility of initiating financial literacy classes in schools across Maharashtra.

"As I visited it today to have an insight on its working, I discussed with @ashishchauhan (Ashish Chauhan) ji the possibility of initiating financial literacy classes in schools across Maharashtra," he said.

Published on: Thursday, February 10, 2022, 04:40 PM IST