Mumbai: 8-year-old dies in sleep as part of ceiling collapses in Goregaon

At the time of the incident, the eight-year-old, identified as Arsalan Ansari, was sleeping with his mother Faimida, 36. The Ansaris, were staying in a rented apartment on the seventh floor at the woman's maiden house. After the slab fell on Arsalan, while he was sleeping next to Faimida, the latter woke up and checked on her son, to find no movement. The neighbours immediately alerted Goregaon Police, who reached the spot.

While the Ansaris were taken to the civic-run Cooper Hospital, Arsalan was declared brought dead; Faimida is stable with injuries sustained on her head and upper body. A few local residents complained that a similar incident of ceiling collapse had taken place a couple of years ago, but nobody was injured then. The residents had time and again written to the MMRDA, to get the ceiling repaired as it was leaking or otherwise, but to no avail.

When the FPJ approached the MMRDA for a comment, there was no response. Meanwhile, Goregaon Police are investigating whether it was a freak mishap or a case contributory man-made negli