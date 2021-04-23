Mumbai: 76-year-old man dies minutes after taking second COVID-19 vaccine jab

Mumbai: A 76-year-old man died minutes after taking second shot of COVID-19 vaccine at the BKC vaccination centre, last week. The patient identified as Rajendra Prasad Singh, who did not complain of any pain after the vaccine, suddenly collapsed inside the washroom of the centre.

The incident occurred last Saturday when Singh, a resident of Chembur, went with his wife and son-in-law at the centre for second dose of vaccine. Singh who was to travel for a relative's wedding, wanted to complete his doses before he could leave the city. Singh was under medication for diabetes and blood pressure.

In the afternoon, he and his wife both took the doses and sat for 10 minutes at the waiting room of the centre, and then he went to washroom, minutes later he collapsed near the washbasin. The family immediately alerted doctors there who tried their best to revive him, however, he was declared dead, the doctors even tried to put him on a ventilator however they could not save him.

According to his daughter Ranjana, "Our father was healthy, extremely active and had practiced yoga in the morning. He also took a cup of tea and proper breakfast. As my sister is a doctor, we regularly checked his health and there were no health issues. After taking vaccine also he had no complaints and went to washroom on his own".

Next day, his post mortem was conducted at Sion hospital in the presence of police and the videographer. In the PM report, doctor reserved their opinion and sent viscera samples for chemical analysis.

We have sent viscera samples for chemical analysis and the histopathology report will get us a clearer picture, " said a doctor at the request of anonymity. Meanwhile, the BKC police registered an accidental death report.