Mumbai: 76-year-old loses consciousness while swimming in Dadar's Shivaji Park pool; members raise questions about security

A 76-year-old man lost consciousness while swimming at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial pool, also known as the Shivaji Park swimming pool in Dadar West. The man was taken to the hospital in a cab.

As per reports from Mid Day, the senior citizen, Pramod Sarangdhar reached the pool around 6 am and at around 6:10 am lost consciousness while in the water.

There was doctor present at the pool when the incident took place.

The incident has led to members questioning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) management of the pool.

Fished out by fellow swimmers

Sarangdhar was fished out after being spotted by a lifeguard and fellow swimmers.

A member of the pool said that the man regained consciousness partially after he was given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

He was then rushed to Hinduja Hospital in a cab where within 30 minutes, he regained full consciousness. The Shivaji Park police were alerted by the hospital authorities at around 8 am.

Poor scheduling of lifeguards

Several members also complained about the poor scheduling of lifeguards and security guards, which leaves them helpless in emergencies like this.

As per the report, a similar incident took place a few days back when a man fainted at the poolside and had to be revived by CPR, as there was no doctor present to provide first aid.

