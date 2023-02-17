From March, Mumbai will get dedicated breast cancer clinics

From March, Mumbai to get dedicated breast cancer clinics | Pixabay

The state government intends to open a special clinic at government medical colleges in light of the rising incidence of breast cancer.

On March 8, International Women's Day, the first clinic at Cama & Albless Hospital will open, according to officials.

A senior official from the state health department told Mid Day that the government will launch a campaign for early detection, diagnosis and treatment of breast cancer on March 8. The campaign will be led by Medical Education Minister Girish Mahajan.

The official said that previously breast cancer was diagnosed in women over the age of 50. We are now seeing cases among women in their 30s and 40s as well.

Early disease detection

According to officials, women who visit the clinic will be trained to screen others in their homes and communities. They claim that this will aid in early disease detection and increase survival rates.

The minister has also directed all hospital deans to send doctors to rural areas in their jurisdiction to conduct breast cancer screenings. Once a month, screening camps will be held in villages. There is also a plan for mobile clinics.

