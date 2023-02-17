Attention Mumbaikars! CR to operate special block for de-launching FOB at Badlapur & girder launch at Neral FOB; check details | Photo Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate special traffic and power block for de-launching of public Foot Over Bridge at Badlapur and launching of girders for Foot Over Bridge (FOB) at Neral station on February 18, 19 (Saturday/Sunday midnight) using Road Crane.

Due to this block traffic movement between Ambarnath-Vangani on Up and Dn lines from 01.25 am to 03.55 am (2 hours 30 minutes) will be shut. Similarly traffic movement between Vangani-Bhivpuri Road Up and Dn lines from 01.40 am to 03.30 am (one hour 50 minutes) will also be shut.

Local trains affected

As a result of this, local trains leaving from CSMT for Karjat at 00.24 am (night) will be short terminated at Ambarnath. Additionally, local train leaving for CSMT from Karjat at 02.33 am will run from Ambarnath during the block period.

Bhuneshwar-Mumbai Konark Express, Hyderabad – Mumbai Express, Visakhapatnam- LTT Express will run via Karjat-Panvel-Diva route.

These trains will be given a halt at Panvel and Diva for Kalyan Bound Passengers and will arrive their destination 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule.

Similarly, Gadag – Mumbai Express will be regulated at Vangani and will arrive its destination 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule.

Confirming the development a senior official of CR said, "Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to these infrastructure blocks."