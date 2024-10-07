Mumbai: 71-Year-Old Retired Indian Navy Officer Duped Of ₹23 Lakh In Insurance Policy Scam

Mumbai: A 71-year-old retired Indian Navy official was duped of over Rs 23 lakh by cyber scammers posing as insurance company officials in an insurance policy scam. According to the Navi Mumbai police, the complainant is a resident of Navi Mumbai.

About The Case

In November last year, the complainant’s wife had passed away and in February, he received a phone call from a person informing that his wife had taken an insurance policy in 2014 of Rs 45 lakh. The complainant was told to pay Rs 23lakh and he would be entitled for an amount of Rs 45 lakh by December this year. To gain his trust, the scammers shared bogus documents of an insurance company with the complainant on WhatsApp.

Between February 28 and June 21, the complainant transferred the money in multiple beneficiary bank accounts provided by the scammers. Later, when the complainant inquired with the company, he realised that he had been scammed. A case has been registered under sections 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 66C (identity theft) of the Information Technology Act in the matter.