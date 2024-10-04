Mumbai: Crime Branch Unit Rescues Kidnapped 1-Year-Old, Woman Arrested In Jaipur After 15-Day Manhunt

The rescued 1-year-old girl who was kidnapped while she slept with her parents on a footpath outside Eros Theatre | FPJ

Mumbai: In a major success, the Mumbai Crime Branch's unit 1 has rescued a 1-year-old girl who was kidnapped while she slept with her parents on a footpath outside Eros Theatre, Churchgate. The woman who took the child was caught in Jaipur.

Rohini Potdar, Inspector of Crime Branch Unit 1, said that the case was filed at the Marine Drive Police Station on September 11th. After the complaint, the team began looking into it. CCTV footage showed a woman taking the child while she was asleep. The woman was seen at CST station and later getting on a train to Bandra Terminus. More footage showed she traveled to Jaipur by a mail train.

The rescued 1-yr-old girl | FPJ

A team from Crime Branch Unit 1, led by Police Inspector Gawde, went to Jaipur to catch the woman. They stayed there for 15 days, but the woman kept moving and was hard to find. The Crime Branch set up informants in Jaipur to help locate her.

After the team returned to Mumbai, an informant told them that the woman and the child were sleeping inside an ATM in Jaipur. The Mumbai Crime Branch then worked with the local police in Jaipur, who went to the ATM and took both the woman and the child into custody.

The Mumbai Crime Branch sent pictures of the woman and child to the local police. After confirming that they matched, the woman was arrested. She was identified as Preeti, also known as Payal Laxman Singh, 23 years old. She is married but lives separately from her husband, with connections to Uttar Pradesh and Jaipur. The reason for the kidnapping is still under investigation.