Mumbai: 7-Yr-Old Dies After Neck Gets Entangled In Rope While Playing In Govandi

Mumbai: In a tragic news that has come to light from the Govandi area, a 7-year-old girl named Akriti Singh died while playing hide-and-seek at her home. The accident occurred when her neck became entangled in a rope tied on the staircase for drying clothes as she climbed the stairs to their mezzanine floor.

According to a Hindustan Times report quoting the police, Akriti lived in the Baiganwadi area of Govandi with her parents and three siblings. The incident took place on Monday afternoon while she was playing with her sister and two younger brothers. At the time, her father was at work and her mother had stepped out to buy household items.

Police Shares Information On How Tragedy Unfolded

Senior Inspector Bapurao Deshmukh of the Shivaji Nagar police station informed HT that Akriti missed a step while climbing the stairs, slipped from the upper level and in an attempt to steady herself, grabbed the rope. Unfortunately, her neck got entangled in the rope and she lost consciousness while trying to free herself.

Her siblings, alarmed by finding her unconscious, rushed out to alert neighbours. The mother was notified and with the help of neighbours, hurried Akriti to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

Investigation Underway In The Matter

Akriti was a Class 2 student. The Shivaji Nagar police were informed about the incident and an officer visited the hospital and her home to conduct an investigation and a panchnama.

Inspector Deshmukh reportedly stated that the police have registered an accidental death report after recording the statements of the brothers and sister of the deceased.