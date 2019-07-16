Mumbai: 7-year-old ends in Dharavi nullah

Mumbai: In the third such instance in less than a week, a seven-year-old boy died after falling into a nullah near Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Dharavi on Monday around 3 pm.Locals, who saw the boy fall in, rescued him and rushed him to the Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital in Sion, where he was declared dead on arrival.

According to an eyewitness, Amit Munnalal Jaiswar, 7, had gone to the nullah near his house, accompanied by his younger brother, to catch crabs, when all of a sudden, he slipped and fell in the nullah. Residents said the nullah is 8-10 feet wide and flows into the Mithi river.Passers-by who witnessed a commotion, rushed to the spot and pulled him out. The child was foaming at the mouth and he was rushed to the hospital around 3.30 pm, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Dharavi Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the case. On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy, Bablu Kumar Paswan, died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for construction of the coastal road near Worli, on the previous night.

BMC STAFF BOOKED: Five days after an 18-month-old toddler drowned in a Goregaon gutter, the police have booked unnamed officials for negligence. On Monday, the Dindoshi police registered an FIR under the IPC section pertaining to death due to negligence against BMC workers and their supervisors who are responsible for maintenance and repair of gutters/nullahs. According to the toddler’s father, he as well as other society members had pointed out the open gutter to BMC officials and complained about it, but no action was taken.

On July 10 around 9.45 pm, 18-month-old Divyansh Singh fell into open drain near Ambedkar Chowk in Goregaon (E). After it was clear from the CCTV camera in the vicinity that the boy fell in the gutter, a massive search operation was carried out by the BMC and the Fire Brigade, who broke the adjacent gutter in search of the boy, but they could not locate him. Days after the National Disaster Response Force tried their luck and failed, even the Mumbai Police tried to locate the boy. When they too failed, Divyansh's father Surajbhan registered an offence of negligence with the Dindoshi Police.