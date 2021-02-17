Mumbai: 7 months after youth dies, murder case registered against step mother and three others

Over seven months after a 21-year-old man died under suspicious conditions in South Mumbai, the J J Marg police on Monday registered a murder case on the directions of Additional Chief Magistrate (ACM) in Howrah, West Bengal. The JJ Marg police who investigated the case then registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after the initial Post Mortem (PM) report came out to be inconclusive and they were waiting for viscera report. The case has been registered against four people including step mother of deceased, however, no one has been arrested yet, said police.

According to the police, Rajesh Ali Shaikh was rushed to the J J hospital on July 2, last year by his co workers after they found him in unconscious condition at their room in Imamwada in Dongri. Shaikh was working at a local factory unit. At the hospital Shaikh was declared dead before admission.

The JJ Marg police then registered an ADR and sent the body for post mortem (PM). In the initial PM report the doctors found injuries on his body however, concluded that such injuries could happen due to fall as well, said police. The police then sent his viscera samples for chemical analysis. His body were later handed over to his kin however they did not raised doubts against anyone then, said police.

Meantime his father Hamid Shaikh approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Uluberia in Howrah, West Bengal and pleaded that his son had been killed by fellow colleague due to payments issue. After hearing him the court ordered to register a case.

Following the order, Shyampur police station registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section for murder (302), causing disappearance of evidence of offence (201) and common intension (34) against his four. The four are identified as Samsuddin Gazi, Aslam Shaikh, Abdulla Shaikh and Masura Khatun who is step mother of deceased. The police also took statements of four people and sent the FIR to the J J Marg police station for further investigation since the alleged murder took place under their jurisdiction.

Confirming the registration of FIR, senior inspector of J J Marg police station Subhash Borade said, "The initial PM report was inconclusive as a reason we sent the viscera sample for chemical analysis but the report is still awaited".