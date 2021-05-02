Mumbai: 7 held for murdering youth over previous enmity in Ghatkopar

Police arrested seven persons in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old youth over a previous enmity in Ramabai Nagar area of Ghatkopar (W) in the wee hours of Sunday. According to police, the deceased, Vishal Karande, a resident of Pant Nagar, was called out by the accused at around 1am on Sunday to settle scores of a previous enmity. The accused took him to Tarun Mitra Mandal Chowk and brutally assaulted by fisticuffs, weapons and he was kicked, before being stabbed in the back multiple times. The locals immediately rushed to help and the accused men escaped. While Karande was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead before admission.

Subsequently, a case of murder, common intention and rioting was registered against the accused men and all seven accused people were arrested within hours. Pant Nagar Police said that all accused persons are residents of Ramabai Nagar in Ghatkopar (W) and further probe is underway.