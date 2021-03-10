Mumbai: 68-year-old arrested for raping dog; caught in the act on video

In at least the third case of dog rape in Mumbai in the past six months, the police last night arrested a 68-year-old man for raping a community dog in Juhu Galli area of Andheri West after being approached by an animal welfare NGO with a video of the act.

Tushar Gogawale of DN Nagar police station said that the man Ahmed Shahi is being produced before a court for custody and that the police took note of a video of the act they were shown by an NGO and arrested him.

The arrest happened last night after Vijay Mohanani of NGO Bombay Animal Rights received a call from a person who said he resided in Andheri West at Juhu Galli and informed Mohanani that a person who lives in his vicinity was sexually abusing dogs in the neighbourhood. He sent Mohanani a video in which the man was seen raping a dog. The person said the video was shot by him in December last year. The person further told him that the man would sexually assault different dogs in the vicinity. He said he had told Shahi not to repeat the act, but found him still continuing and hence informed the NGO. Mohanani approached the police station with the video.