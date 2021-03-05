Mumbai: FIR against man, woman for brutally killing community dog

An FIR has been registered on Wednesday against two unknown persons - one a woman, for brutally beating a five-year-old community dog who died after the assault on the way to the hospital.

The complaint was filed by a local feeder who learnt about the dog being beaten through a WhatsApp group of animal feeders.

As per Shruti Jamal’s complaint to the police, initially, there was a message on the group which said that a dog was roaming in circles in Sangharsh Nagar of Chandivali and hence being beaten by local people as they suspect it to be a ‘mad’ dog. Soon, there was a message that the animal had been killed. She then received a call from a group member who informed her that the dog was alive and needed an ambulance. She called for it and then proceeded to the spot when she saw that a woman was hitting with a stick the local dog who she had been feeding for the past two years. Another man was hitting the animal with a chair while he lay motionless. She intervened and stopped them from assaulting the dog further.

Later the ambulance arrived and took the dog for treatment to an animal hospital. “He probably had a nervous disorder, the reason he was moving in circles. We were planning to take him to hospital, but before we could do that, this happened,” says Jamal. She was informed by the driver of the ambulance that the dog had passed away on the way to hospital.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday by the Sakinaka police under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and under relevant provisions of the IPC. Vijay Mohanani of Bombay Animal Rights said, “In less than four months, this is the second case of brutality in the same area. Not long ago another community dog Noorie was brutally raped with a wooden stick and was in a critical condition. We don’t know how many cases go unreported. There is a need for stringent animal cruelty laws.”