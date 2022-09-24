Mumbai: 66-km broad gauge line between New Ashti, Ahmednagar

The new line is a part of the 261-km Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line project |

Mumbai: A 66-km broad gauge line between New Ashti and Ahmednagar was inaugurated and a DEMU train service was flagged off between the two stations on Friday, an official said.

The new line is a part of the 261-km Ahmednagar-Beed-Parli Vaijnath line project, which has been undertaken on 50-50 cost sharing between the Central and state governments.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the function virtually through a video link.