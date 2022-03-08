Mumbai: 65-year-old woman mowed down by speeding dumper in Malad's Malvani; driver booked

A 65-year-old woman was mowed down by a speeding dumper truck in Malvani on Sunday morning, leading to her death.

The senior citizen, Aliana Thomas, was on her way to the church when the incident occurred. The Malvani Police have arrested the dumper truck driver and booked him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act for rash driving and causing death due to negligence.

According to police, the senior, who stayed with her son's family in Charkop, was going to pray at the Sacred Heart Church in Malad on Sunday. When she reached near Rajput Marble Market, a speeding dumper truck, MH-04-JK-3839, driven by Mohammad Shafiq Ansari, 41, lost control of the vehicle and rammed into Thomas, who was walking on the side of the road.

The police sources said that the locals rushed to her help and the dumper truck driver was stopped. While Thomas was taken to Malvani-based Atlantis Hospital, her family was informed about the incident and police were alerted. Thomas, however, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead during treatment.

Meanwhile, the Malvani Police arrested Ansari and seized his vehicle. He was booked under section 279 (rash driving) and section 304A (causing death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code as well as sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. He was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:16 AM IST