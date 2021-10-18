Mumbai: 64-year-old security guard killed in hit-and-run, Kalyan police registers case against unidentified

Kalyan: The Mahatma Phule police in Kalyan have registered a rash driving and negligence case against an unidentified vehicle that hit a 64-year-old man working as a security guard in a private firm, who later died.

The police said the deceased was identified as Anil Mahadev Malgundkar, a resident of Kalyan west. He worked as a security guard with a private firm in Ambarnath. The incident took place on Sunday evening in-between 5:30 pm to 6 pm near Sahajanand Chowk, Santoshi Mata public road, Kalyan West.

"His son Ketan claims his father left for work and was heading to Ambarnath. He was walking near the street when the vehicle hit him. He suffered injuries and was shifted to civic hospital where he was declared dead," said a police officer from Mahatma Phule police station.

A case has been registered against an unknown person under sections 279 and 304 (A) of the Indian penal code and section of the Motor Vehicle Act.

"We have registered a case against an unknown person for rash driving and negligence. With the help of CCTV footage we are trying to trace the accused who fled away from the spot after the incident," said Kalyanji Ghete, senior police inspector, Mahatma Phule police station.

