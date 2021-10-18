Watch video: 3 dead, several injured after 7 vehicles collide in Mumbai-Pune expressway near Khopoli

Three persons died while six others received minor injuries after seven vehicles piled up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday morning. The accident took place at Borghat near Khopoli in the Raigad district.

Police said that the incident occurred around 5.45 am when the driver of a truck lost control and hit other vehicles in the same direction. A total of two trucks, two cars, two buses, and one trailer were seen piled up in the accident.

The deceased were identified as Raunak Murgane (28), a resident of Khar (west) in Mumbai, Irshad Siddiqui (30), a resident of Bandra, and Akram Khan, driver of the truck. Police said that Murgane and Siddiqui were traveling in a car that smashed between two trucks and they died on the spot. The truck driver Khan, a native of Uttar Pradesh, received severe injuries and he died while recuperating at the hospital.

According to the police, a truck loaded with poultry was coming towards Mumbai from Pune. When it was crossing the Borghat area, around 5.45 am, its driver lost control over it and hit another truck, a car, and a private bus which were also moving in the same direction.

“The truck carrying poultry products was moving behind a car. It first hit the car, and then the car crashed a trailer ahead. The car got stuck between the poultry truck and trailer and got smashed,” said Amol Dhaygude, a police constable from Khopoli police station. He added that then other vehicles including, trucks and luxury buses piled up.

Dhaygude said, “We came to know that two people traveling in a car had been to Pune for some business-related work and were returning when they met with the accident.” “Around six people from the other vehicles suffered minor injuries in the accident. They were discharged from the hospital within a few hours,” another police official said.

The accident caused severe traffic congestions in that area for nearly two hours. The traffic officials later removed the vehicles and cleared the road.

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 07:40 PM IST