Mumbai: 64-year-old actress duped of Rs 1.48 lakh in Airtel KYC cyber-fraud

A Marathi film actress from Vile Parle was duped of Rs 1.48 lakh after receiving a message purportedly sent by her telecom operator Airtel, asking her to reveal her ATM card details, which were used to withdraw money from her account.

As per reports from The Indian Express, the lady received a message on her husband's phone. The text which was allegedly from Airtel stated that the Know Your Customer (KYC) details were not up to date on the number and added that the number would be blocked if the needful is not done.

After the woman dialled the number, the fraudster asked her to download and install the Quick Support application, which allows a third party to access people’s mobile activities.

She was then asked to pay Rs 10 on a particular account as KYC fee. Then, she entered her banking details, which the fraudster was able to see, with the help of the application.

The woman entered her banking details which the fraudster was able to see due to the application. However, after visiting the Airtel shop she was told that no call was made.

She then rushed to her bank and found that the fraudster used her credit card details to withdraw Rs 1.48 lakh.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 12:00 PM IST