COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.55 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 27, has vaccinated 13504 in 2253 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 28, has inoculated 15,55,87,876 people.



As per the state government data, 4,86,92,554 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,60,67,121 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,87,203 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,06,36,169 received their second dose. 9,07,646 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 35,93,654 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 17,72,934 have received their second.

So far, 12,95,082 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,84,858 of them have got their second dose. 2,97,517 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,219 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,89,225 got their second dose. 3,10,075 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 782 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 78,65,298 while two deaths, in Navi Mumbai and Solapur, pushed the toll to 1,43,697, an official said.

So far, 77,10,376 people have been discharged post recovery, including 1,361 during the day, leaving Maharashtra with an active tally of 7,228 cases, he said.

With 80,275 samples being examined on Sunday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 7,78,24,854, the official added.

He said the Omicron tally in Maharashtra stood at 4,629, with 4,456 people already having been discharged post recovery.

Mumbai city reported 103 cases, taking the tally to 10,55,481, while the toll remained unchanged at 16,691, whereas Mumbai region saw its tally rise by 185 to touch 22,29,032 and toll by one to reach 36,874.

Data from the state health department showed Nashik division reported 141 cases , Pune division 276, Kolhapur division 21, Aurangabad division 10, Latur division 18, Akola division 47 and Nagpur division 84.

Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive 78,65,298; Deaths 1,43,697; Recoveries 77,10,376; Active 7,228; Total tests 7,78,24,854; Tests today 80,275.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:37 AM IST