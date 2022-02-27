Disha Salian case: FIR against Narayan Rane, son after complaint by Salian's parents

An FIR has been filed against Union Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane after a complaint by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager Disha Salian's parents.

In a press conference recently, Narayan Rane had reiterated his allegations that Salian was gang-raped and murdered.

After Rane's claim, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) issued a notice to the Mumbai police directing them to file a reply.

"Union Minister Narayan Rane had said that the late Disha Salian was raped and murdered. According to her autopsy report, she was not raped and she was not even pregnant." Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Rupali Chakankar said.

Chakankar said that Disha Salian's parents should take action against Union Minister Narayan Rane, MLA Nitesh Rane and all concerned for giving false and defamatory information about Disha's death in this regard.

"Also, in the case of Salian's death, millions of fake accounts created on social media should be shut down and the false information about her should be removed immediately," Chakankar informed via Twitter.

She added that appropriate security measures should be taken to ensure that Salian's parents, are safe after the complaint.

Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

