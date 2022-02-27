COVID-19: Ahead of budget session, Maha Legislative Council Dy Chairperson tests positive

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has tested COVID-19 positive, ahead of the budget session starting from March 3 in Mumbai.
Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
