Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:27 AM IST

COVID-19: Ahead of budget session, Maha Legislative Council Dy Chairperson tests positive

Sanjay Jog
Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe (Right) | Twitter/@neelamgorhe

Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe has tested COVID-19 positive, ahead of the budget session starting from March 3 in Mumbai.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 08:21 AM IST
