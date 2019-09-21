Mumbai: 6 robbers loot gold, cash at Nalasopara

Mumbai: A gang of masked men robbed United States Petro Finance Limited's 'Gold Loan' office in Tulinj area of Nalasopara and escaped with valuables and cash on Friday morning. According to the police officials, they also escaped with gold worth Rs 1.25 crore.

“Six men entered the branch of ITI Gold Loans with guns. These unidentified accused demanded the staffers to hand over cash and valuables in the branch.

The accused had their heads and faces covered with monkey caps,” said a police official. He further said all the activities of six accused have been recorded in the CCTV camera installed near the entrance gate of the branch.

The robbers took around 10 minutes to execute the robbery. “It must have be a planned robbery and soon we will register an FIR. We will interrogate the staff at the branch and they will be questioned to assess the amount of cash and valuables robbed apart from assessing the records,” he added.

They left behind the vehicle they had arrived in and are believed to have fled using local train and other vehicles.