Mumbai Crime: 49-year-old man arrested for making obscene calls to a 19-year-old girl

Mumbai: Navghar police has arrested a 49-year-old physically impaired and partially blind man for allegedly making obscene calls to a 19-year-old girl.

The accused is identified as Subhash Nadar and he made a random call to the girl and spoke in an indecent manner. According to the police, Nadar has the habit of making random calls.

Few days ago, Nadar called the girl randomly and spoke to her in obscene language. The girl informed her father who called him back to confront him. However, he received death threats from the accused, after which they approached Navghar police and registered an offence against the caller.

A team from Navghar police traced the man on whose name the SIM card was registered. However, he said that he had lost his SIM card and also produced the missing complaint he had filed.

Police then tracked the number and arrested Nadar from his house in Chaitanya Nagar in Powai. He was produced before the court, but he secured a bail.

According to the police, Nadar who used to operate a PCO in the area, had good local contacts and someone might have sold the missing SIM card to him, which he used to make obscene calls and avoid being caught.