Mumbai: 45-year-old man found hanging at Nagpada bus stop; cops begin probe

An unidentified man, aged around 45 years, was found hanging to a bus stop in Nagpada on Monday morning.

According to the Nagpada police, the deceased was a beggar and used to stay at the pavements of the Nagpada area.

"The identity of the deceased was not yet established. We are doing further investigation," Nagpada police station's senior inspector Jayprakash Bhosle said.

"He was previously booked under the beggers act as well," said police.

On Monday morning police received a call about a man hanging to a bus stop on the Bellasis Road in Nagpada. Upon reaching the spot, the police rushed him to JJ hospital where he was declared dead. Following the incident, an accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Nagpada police station.