Sejal Sharma death: Police uncover black magic angle to actress suicide case in Mira Road; boyfriend held for abetment

As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probes the controversial death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai, the Thane (rural) police have arrested a New Delhi-based gym instructor and model for abetting the suicide of television actress Sejal Sharma, who had committed suicide at her apartment in Mira Road on January 24, this year.

Suspecting a black-magic angle to the case, the police have booked the accused identified as Aaditya Vashisht under the relevant sections of the anti-superstition law, apart from slapping charges under the IPC for abetment and cheating.

A native of Udaipur in Rajasthan, Sejal Sharma had moved to Mumbai a few years ago. Apart from modelling assignments, she had acted in popular TV serials like Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and also some movies and a web series.

According to the police she was found hanging from the ceiling fan by a dupatta at her rented accommodation in a building near the SVP School located in the Shivar Garden area of Mira Road (east). While Vashisht was the only person Sharma spoke on the day which she took the extreme step, he had allegedly promised to fetch lead roles for her on the virtue of his claims of having knowledge about practicing black-magic rituals, confirmed a highly placed source in the police department who is privy to the investigations.

Based on the complaint and doubts raised by the mother of the deceased, the police had started investigations. However, it took nearly seven months for the investigating team to nab the accused who has been remanded to four days custody after he was produced before the district sessions court on Thursday. Further investigations were underway.