Mumbai: 44-Year-Old Ghatkopar Man Duped Of ₹7.50 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Airtel & Delhi Crime Branch Officials

Mumbai: A 44-year-old Ghatkopar man was duped of Rs 7.50 lakh by cyber frauds posing as officials from Airtel and the Delhi Crime Branch. The fraudsters claimed his documents were linked to gambling, human trafficking, and money laundering cases.

About The Fraud

The man received a call from an unknown person claiming to be from Airtel, who informed him his mobile number was involved in illegal activities and would be disabled. He was then connected to supposed Delhi Crime Branch officers via video call, who said his Aadhaar card had been used in these activities and that a warrant had been issued against him.

The next day, more imposters called, claiming his bank account was linked to a human trafficking case and needed RBI verification. Following their instructions, he transferred Rs 2.30 lakh via RTGS. Later, they demanded an additional Rs 5.20 lakh, assuring him it was necessary for the no objection certificate (NOC) process and that he would be refunded. After waiting for the refund and finding the fraudsters’ numbers out of service, the man reported the incident to the police.