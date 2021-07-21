Mumbai: 435 Covid cases reported in last 24 hrs in city

The city reported 435 new Covid cases on Wednesday, taking the cumulative caseload to 7,32,349. The city also recorded 13 new deaths due on Wednesday, pushing its cumulative fatality count to 15,739 as per the data released by the civic body.

Total 560 Covid patients recovered and were discharged on Wednesday, taking the recovery count to 7,08,214.

Now, there are 6,020 active cases in the city. On Wednesday, 29,320 tests were conducted. May 17 had reported the lowest count rate with just 17,640 tests. Till date, 78,41,068 tests have been conducted in the city.

Meanwhile, the doubling rate in Mumbai has increased to 1097 days, while the weekly growth rate has declined to 0.06 per cent.

At the same time, the recovery rate of the Mumbai district has increased to 97 per cent.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 8,159 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday as the total confirmed cases so far reached 6,237,755, a bulletin from the state health department revealed.