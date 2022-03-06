Mumbai: 40-year-old daily wage worker killed in fight for Rs 100

The VP Road police have arrested a daily wage worker for allegedly killing a 40-year-old footpath dweller with a cement block early on Friday morning in Girgaum. The police said the two had a fight over a Rs 100 note.

The police said the deceased, Arjun Yeshwant Singh Sarhare, was sleeping on the roadside when Manoj Marajkole, 35, hit him on the head four times with a paver block. A police officer said the victim, too, was a daily wage worker and had a heated argument with the accused over sharing Rs 100.

With the matter apparently resolved, they slept on a footpath near Madhav Bhavan Compound. However, Marajkole woke up in the middle of the night and attacked Sarhare. He was rushed to a civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Confirming the arrest, senior police inspector Kishore Shinde said a case for murder has been registered.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 08:42 AM IST