Mumbai: 4 killed, 4 injured as speeding car rams into Crawford Market eatery

At least 4 persons were killed and 4 others injured on Monday night after a speeding car rammed into the footpath outside a restaurant in a busy market area in south Mumbai.

A Maruti Esteem car suddenly rammed into the Janata Cafe near Crawford Market at around 9 p.m. The deceased have been identified as Nahim and three women - Saroja, Zuneda and one unidentified. Mohmmad Juhi, 32, Nadim Ansari, 40, Kamlesh, 20, and Mohammad Nadim, 41, were injured and have been admitted to the Sir J. J. Hospital for treatment, said a police official reported IANS.

Prima facie, the incident occurred when the driver of the car lost his control over the vehicle in Crawford Market area, an official said told news agency PTI. He said it was not clear whether the deceased were sitting on the footpath outside the restaurant or were travelling in the car. Police rushed eight injured persons to state-run JJ hospital, where four of them were declared dead on arrival, the official added.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, including whether the driver was inebriated, and further investigation is underway.