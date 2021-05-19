Mumbai: 353 cases of lockdown violations reported on May 18

Mumbai: The city police on Tuesday registered a total of 353 cases of lockdown violations and since April 5 the number of cases registered so far have jumped to 14,952. Amidst the worsening pandemic situation, the city police had decided strict implimentation of lockdown norms since first week of April.

Of the total offence registered yesterday, 120 cases were of loitering at public places without a valid reasons along with 112 cases registered against shopkeepers for flouting norms. The police have also registered 75 offences against people who were found without wearing mask at public paces on Tuesday.

Besides, the police have registered 32 cases of crowding at public places and 8 cases have been registered against hawkers for violations on Tuesday. The police also registered two seperate cases against hotel and establishments owners for flouting norms and against corona patients for breaking mandatory quarantine rule. A case against a pan shop owner and of a case of illegal transportation were also registered on Tuesday.

The police booked total 443 people under the section 188 (disobeying public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on Tuesday, of those 237 were issued notices while 166 were relased on bail, the remaining 40 have been shown as wanted accused, said police.

Most 80 cases of violations were reported in South region which is followed by East region were 76 cases of lockdown violations were registered on Tuesday. Central region reported 75 offences while West and North region reported 65 and 57 offences respectively.