Mumbai: 34 new AC locals help railways to garner demand, number of passengers travelling in each service goes up to 125

The introduction of 34 new Air Conditioned local train services seem to have helped the railways garner demand from people. The average number of passengers travelling in each service of an AC local has gone up to 125 passengers on February 21, which since start of this month was 57 passengers.

Monday was the first working day when new AC local services began operations. According to Central Railway officials, they found that there were 125 passengers on an average travelling inside each service of a 12-car AC train. This number used to be 56-58 passengers in each service of AC local.

On February 21, around 7497 passengers who travelled inside 60 AC train services which comes to 125 passengers per service. This used to be 2460 passengers average per day travelling inside 42 services since February 1, that comes to around 58 passengers per service.

The CR authorities were operating 42 services of AC locals until February 18. This was part of 1774 services which has now increased to 1810 services including these 60 AC local services. Sources said that out of these 60 AC services, 42 of them are on the Main line and remaining 16 services are on the Harbour line.

Senior officials said that they added 34 AC services to the 42 services however they subtracted 16 AC services that was earlier running on the Harbour line. Meanwhile on February 21, the CR sold 145 season tickets, 229 card tickets and generated revenue of Rs 2.97 lakh.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:51 PM IST