Now model air-conditioned liquor shops in Rajasthan

Jaipur: The tourist state of Rajasthan will now have air-conditioned liquor showrooms and airport shops where only premium brands will be made available. The provision of such shops has been made in the new excise policy of the state released on Saturday.



The government-run Liquor Company Rajasthan State Beverages Corporation Limited (RSBCL) will run these liquor showrooms in form of model shops through private entities. The sale of only premium and heritage brands of liquor, wine and beer will be allowed at these shops.

Besides this now the airports of the state will also have liquor shops. The government will allocate these shops to the Airport Authority of India. These shops will also have only premium and heritage brands.

Besides this, the government will issue bar licenses for Swiss Tents at tourist places like Jaisalmer, Mount Abu, Sawai Madhopur, Kumbhalgarh, Pushkar etc.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 02:24 PM IST