Mumbai: 304 students admitted to first-ever BMC CBSE school, 233 to ICSE board MPS school

Mumbai: Around 304 students have been allotted admissions to the first-ever CBSE board BMC school at Poonam Nagar, Jogeshwari East and 233 to the ICSE board Mumbai Public School (MPS) at Woollen Mill, Mahim as lottery admission rounds were conducted on Thursday. Parents of students who have been allotted seats have been provided a Google link to fill an online form in order to confirm admissions for the academic year 2020-21.
Amidst the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the lottery rounds were conducted with two to four parents and children picking up chits out of those who had applied for admissions. The lottery round was conducted following terms of social distancing and was streamed online via Zoom app.
Out of a total of 2,154 applications for the CBSE BMC school at Poonam Nagar, a total of 304 students have been allotted seats from junior kg to Class 6. Nisar Khan, civic officer managing admissions, said, "We have 40 seats per Class. We have admitted 38 students per class as we have reserved two seats for Right to Education (RTE) admissions. We had to conduct the lottery round because we received an overwhelming response of 2,154 online applications for 320 seats."
While at the ICSE board school at Woollen Mill, Mahim, around 233 students were allotted seats out of a total of 360 applications received online. Jyoti Vakharia, teacher managing admissions, said, "We admitted 38 students in junior kg, senior kg and Class 1 respectively. From Class 2 to Class 6, we received less number of applications so we allotted seats to almost all those who had applied. We have reserved two seats per Class for RTE admissions too."
Parents of students who have been allotted seats will have to confirm their admissions by filling the Google form. The academic year for both these schools is set to begin in June 2020 with probable initial online classes depending on the situation due to the coronavirus outbreak.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)