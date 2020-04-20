Mira Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane, Navi Mumbai declared containment zones

On Sunday night, Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was declared as a containment zone in light of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar states that all the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change. Even, the relief stated in the April 17 notification for certain zones will not be available for Thane district.

An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar stated that "Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID- 19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone. The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi- Nizampur."