Mira Bhayander, Kalyan-Dombivali, Thane, Navi Mumbai declared containment zones

On Sunday night, Thane district neighbouring Mumbai was declared as a containment zone in light of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.
An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar states that all the restrictions in place under the ongoing lockdown will remain in force without any change. Even, the relief stated in the April 17 notification for certain zones will not be available for Thane district.
An order issued by district collector Rajesh Narvekar stated that "Consequent upon the increase in the number of COVID- 19 cases, the entire Thane district is being declared as a containment zone. The areas classified as the containment zone include the municipal corporation limits of Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, Kalyan Dombivili, Ulhasnagar, and Bhiwandi- Nizampur."
Even areas that fall under the municipal councils of Ambernath, Kulgaon Badlapur and Nagar panchayat of Shahapur and Murbad, besides the entire area of Thane Zilla Parishad, are also declared containment zones.
Here's a list of areas which are declared containment zones:
Thane,
Navi Mumbai,
Mira-Bhayandar,
Kalyan-Dombivli,
Ulhasnagar,
Bhiwandi-Nizampur,
Ambernath,
Kulgaon-Badlapur,
Shahapur, and,
Murbad.
Maharashtra on Sunday recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day, with as many as 552 persons testing coronavirus positive, taking the state tally of such cases to 4200. According to district authorities, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Thane district rose by 19 to 394 on Sunday night with 12 deaths so far.
