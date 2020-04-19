Are Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune and Thane 'red zone' hotspots? Check full list

With coronavirus cases in India are on the rise, the Union Health Ministry while taking intensive efforts for implementing containment measures to combat COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the Ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts in the Red Zone, while 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters and non-infected districts have been classified as Green Zone.
The government has named hotspot districts as Red Zone as it needs to have focused attention in these areas reporting a large number of COVID-19 cases and high growth rate. For hotspots within the Red Zone, the Centre has identified about 170 districts. This is further divided into two groups i.e. there are 123 hotspot districts with a large outbreak and 47 hotspot districts with clusters.
According to the government, a red zone is where there are more than 80 per cent of cases. "Highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases in India or highest caseload districts contributing to more than 80 per cent of cases for each State in India or districts with doubling rate less than four days," the Union Health Ministry said.
The government also said that hotspot districts can be turned to Orange Zone when no cases are reported in 14 days and this zone could be turned to Green Zone when further no positive cases are reported in the next 14 days.
Here’s a complete list of hotspots in India:
Andhra Pradesh: Kurnool, Guntur, Spsr Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Y.S.R., West Godavari, Chittoor, Vishakhapatnam, East Godavari, Anantapur
Bihar: Siwan
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Korba
Delhi: South, South East, Shahdara, West, North, Central, New Delhi, East, South West
Gujarat: Ahmadabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, Rajkot
Haryana: Nuh, Gurugram, Palwal, Faridabad
Jammu & Kashmir: Srinagar, Bandlpora, Baramulla, Jammu, Udhampur, Kupwara
Karnataka: Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi
Kerala: Kasaragod,Kannur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Thiruvananthpuram, Pathanamthitta
Madhya Pradesh: Indore, Bhopal, Khargone, Ujjain, Hoshangabad
Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nagpur, Sangli, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Buldhana, Mumbai Suburban, Nashik
Odisha: Khordha
Punjab: S.A.S Nagar, Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Pathankot,Jaipur, Tonk, Jodhour, Banswara, Kota, Jhunjhunu, Jaisalmer, Bhilwara, Bikaner, Jhalawar, Bharatpur
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Tiruchirappali, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Erode, Vellore, Dindigul, Villupuram, Tirupur, Theni, Namakkal, Chengalpattu, Madurai, Tuticorin, Karur, viruhnagar, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Salem, Nagapattinam
Telangana: Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Warangal Urban, Ranga Redddy, JogulambaGadwal, MedchalMalkagiri, Karimnagar, Nirmal
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Gautam Budhha Nagar, Meerut, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Moradabad
Uttrakhand: Dehradun
West Bengal: Kolkata, Howrah, Medinipur East, 24 Paraganas North
