Mumbai: 3 years on, no property tax rebate for housing societies for segregating waste

In 2019, the BMC passed a proposal of giving a 15 percent rebate on property tax to the housing societies that segregate and process waste on their premises.

Three years on however, many of them are yet to receive their concessions.

While speaking to TOI an official from the civic solid waste department said many applications are under process, adding that the exact number is not known.

Residents of Charkop Atomic Energy Employees Co-operative Housing society in Kandivli stated that in March 2020, a BMC team had inspected their premises and gave them a letter stating that they have obtained a 5% property tax rebate for composting waste. However, the same did not reflect in the property tax bill, they said.

When TOI contacted the assistant municipal commissioner of R-South ward Sandhya Nandedkar regarding the matter, she said the integration in the system is not yet complete and hence the same could not be implemented.

She added that if a society is found to be not continuing with segregation the application gets rejected.

