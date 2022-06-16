Mumbai: 3-fold surge in active COVID-19 cases in 15 days | (PTI Photo)

There has been a three-fold rise in the number of active cases across the city and state in the last 15 days. As per data for Mumbai, active cases increased to 12,341 on June 15 from 2,970 on June 1. Health experts have attributed the surge to daily rise in Covid cases. Meanwhile, the number of people being hospitalised in the city has crossed the 500-mark. However, all are said to exhibit mild symptoms, with only a few patients admitted to the ICU or on oxygen support.

Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, consultant and head of critical care at SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim-A Fortis Associate, said there has been a worrisome rise in the number of cases in Maharashtra, with an alarming rise witnessed in Mumbai. This is partly because of the marked increase in the movement of the public and mask fatigue coupled with lower uptake of the booster.

He said, “Vaccine immunity may not last more than six months. Even if we have hybrid immunity due to a combination of natural immunity and resistance because of getting infected with Covid-19 infection earlier and immunity from a vaccine, it won’t be able to protect us for long.”

Dr Lancelot Pinto, consultant pulmonologist and epidemiologist at PD Hinduja Hospital said, “Waning immunity post prior infections and vaccination, increased social interactions/ overcrowding, increasing travel and reduced precautions (masking, sanitising) have all possibly contributed to the surge that we are presently experiencing.” He said that, fortunately, it does appear that despite the surge, the proportion of those infected who have severe disease is low.