Mumbai: 3 Booked For Submitting Fake Documents To Obtain US Visa

Mumbai: The American consulate in Bandra has lodged a case against three people for allegedly presenting fake appointment letters to obtain visas. The case was registered at the BKC police station on April 3. The accused people absconded from the consulate upon realising that legal action would be taken against them.

According to the police, Abel Willson, 22 and Suraj Nair, 30, both hailing from Kerala, were invited by the consulate for visa interviews scheduled for February 27 at 10.30am. They submitted appointment letters purportedly issued by Carnival Support Services India Private Limited, reputed as India’s largest crewing company.

Suspicions arose among officers, prompting them to verify the authenticity of the letters with the company. It was discovered that both appointment letters were fake.

Subsequently, an inquiry revealed that Willson and Nair had orchestrated the fabrication of the appointment letters with the assistance of another person named Vikas. Fearing legal action, the duo abandoned their passports and Certificate-cum-Seafarers' Identity Documents at the consulate before absconding.

The case against the trio was filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using a forged document as genuine).

The consulate also surrendered their passports and other pertinent documents to the authorities at the BKC police station for further investigation. “The case has just been filed, and we will start the investigation. Our team will need to visit Kerala,” stated a police officer.