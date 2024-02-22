Mumbai: Man Submits Fake Appointment Letter For US Visa, Consulate Files Case | Representational Image

The US consulate has filed a case against a 33-year-old man, Vibin Valchira, and two unknown persons for submitting a fake appointment letter to secure a visa. As per the BKC police, Valchira is a resident of Thrissur in Kerala and had a work visa interview scheduled for February 20 morning. As per protocol, he was to carry all original documents for the meeting at 10.30am.

Details of fraud

When asked for a company appointment letter, Valchira submitted a fake letter from Carnival Support Services India Ltd, a shipping company. The Consulate later cross-verified its issuance by emailing the company, which confirmed that no such document had been issued.

An inquiry by the US Consulate revealed that Valchira had forged the letter with the assistance of two other persons. Desirous of migrating to the US and fearing visa rejection, he had forged the letter.

Applicant has no previous criminal record

BKC police sub-inspector Amsidh Ranupre said that the applicant did not pursue college after Class 12. Ranpure said, “He has no prior criminal record. We are investigating his associates who helped forge the letter. He did not provide a degree certificate to the Consulate. Last month, a similar case was reported, and a probe is currently underway.”

Meanwhile, the US Consulate filed a case under sections 34 (common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code on Tuesday.