Mumbai: 3 booked for face mask norms violation outside dessert stall in Kurla

Mumbai: Three people having a dessert at a stall in Mumbai's Kurla area were booked for not wearing masks despite it being mandatory amid the coronavirus outbreak, police said on Tuesday.
The three were pulled up by a BMC team on Monday evening and the civic staff lodged a complaint in Kurla police against them under Maharashtra COVID-19 rules and other provisions, an official said.
