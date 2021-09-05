Mumbai: 2nd merit list out, over 60k students allotted seats in FYJC

A total of 60,037 students have been allotted seats for the first-year junior college (FYJC) in the Mumbai region in the second online admission merit list declared on Saturday at https://11thadmission.org.in. Junior colleges said the cut-offs have dipped by a slight margin, while seats are getting filled fast under the centralised admission process (CAP) and in-house and minority quota admissions.

There were 1,39,794 available seats in junior colleges in the Mumbai region. Out of allotted seats, 37,186 have been allotted for Commerce, 17,333 for Science, 5,125 for Arts and 393 for HSVC (vocational) streams.

Students who have been allotted seats in the second merit list will have time until 6 pm on September 6 to submit documents, pay fees and confirm their admission via online mode.

At HR College, Churchgate, the cut-off dipped by 0.04 per cent from the first merit list for FYJC Commerce. Pooja Ramchandani, principal-in-charge of the college said, “The cut-offs have dipped by a slight margin as there is high competition this time. Students are confirming admissions under minority quota as well.”

For Commerce, the cut-off was 93.4 per cent at NM College, Vile Parle, and 92.8 per cent at RA Podar College, Matunga. Jigar Sharma, a professor managing FYJC admission said, “Competition is high for open category students under CAP. Even though there is a large number of vacant seats, the ones in well-known junior colleges are getting filled by students applying under minority and in-house quota.”

It is compulsory for students to secure admission if they have been allotted a seat in a college which is their first preference. Else, they will be blocked for further regular admission rounds and considered only in the special round. Vacant seats for Round 3 of admissions will be displayed at 10 pm on September 6.

Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 12:02 AM IST