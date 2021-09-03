Mumbai: 80,000 students secure FYJC admission

Over 80,469 students have been admitted to First Year Junior College (FYJC). 2,39,071 lakh seats are vacant in 836 junior colleges in the Mumbai division. The second merit list will be announced on September 4 at 10am on the centralised admission portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

On Friday, the office of the deputy director of education, Mumbai division, said students who are allotted seats in the second merit list will get time from 10am on September 4 to 6pm on September 6 to secure and confirm their admission. "Students who want to take admission in the allotted junior college can upload the required documents and confirm their admission till 6pm on September 6," a senior official of the department said.

Students who do not want to take admission in the allotted junior college can wait for the next merit rounds. The officer added, "However, for students who have been allotted seats in the first preference college, it is compulsory to take admission in the allotted junior college. Otherwise, they will be blocked and considered only in the special round."

DG Jagtap, director of education (secondary and higher secondary) said, "Admissions under the centralised admission process (CAP) and quota, including in-house and minority seats, will be conducted simultaneously. Junior colleges will display a list of vacant seats on September 6 at 10pm. The schedule for the further admission process will be declared thereafter."

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 11:32 PM IST