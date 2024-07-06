Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Railway Ticket Clerk Booked For Allegedly Molesting Woman, Under Influence Of Alcohol | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Kurla railway police have booked a ticket booking clerk for allegedly molesting a 21-year-old woman under the influence of alcohol.

The accused, Abhishek Joshi, 28, has been booked under sections 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 355 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He has also been charged under provision 85 (1) (behaving in a disorderly manner under the influence of alcohol) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. The police have issued a notice to him.

According to the complainant, the incident took place around 7.30pm on Wednesday when she was travelling from Vikhroli to her home in Ghatkopar after work. She arrived at the ticket counter to buy a ticket for Rs 10 and gave Rs 200 to Joshi. An argument broke out between the duo over the lack of change.

The woman alleged that Joshi was drunk and abused her, leading to crowding at the window. When people attempted to enter the ticket booking room, he locked the door from inside. Subsequently, the station master informed the railway police, after which cops from the Ghatkopar and Kurla units arrived at the scene and dispersed the mob.

Joshi was detained and his medical examination confirmed that he was drunk. A police officer said that he has no prior criminal record. He has been working for seven years, and is habitually drunk, added the officer.