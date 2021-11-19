Mumbai: 25-year-old man held for assaulting on-duty cop at Carter Road

The Khar police on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly abusing an on-duty policeman, the accused, identified as Zeeshan Chaudhary, a resident of Kalina, allegedly grabbed the police constable at Carter Road in Bandra over a petty argument and also verbally abused him.

The incident took place on Monday when police constable Kantilal Rathod (34), attached to the Khar police station was on patrolling duty at Carter Road.

In the evening, he confronted a man after he was moving suspiciously. However, this did not go well with the person who started abusing the constable.

The accused not only used abusive language but grabbed the constable by his collar in which few of his buttons were broken, alleged the constable. The accused also threatened the constable to dismiss him from the force, stated Rathod in his statement.

Following the incident, Rathod called for a force and Choudhary was taken to the police station where he was arrested under section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the IPC, he was later released on bail.

